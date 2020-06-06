Officials spot movement of 'A2' tiger in Singareni area, again

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A tiger, which reportedly migrated from the Thadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, and has been on the hunt for a new territory in Telangana, was spotted again in Mancherial district on Friday.

Meanwhile, this has reportedly sent panic waves among the locals as this is not the first time that they spot the same tiger, which is assumed to have reached Telangana by crossing the Pranahita river, strolling in Kumrambheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

A tiger spotted crossing a road in

Srirampur area in Mancherial

district on the early hours of Friday

This time, the tiger, which has been named after Asifabad district as ‘Asifabad2’ or ‘A2’, was spotted on the early hours of Friday at Srirampur Singareni area near the RK 8 main gate in front of the general manager’s office premises by the security officer.

As soon as he saw the tiger, the security personnel got scared and locked himself in his room.

In the meantime, a few mine workers who were en route their work site also spotted the same tiger crossing a road nearby.

It has to be mentioned here that the tiger was earlier spotted strolling near an SCCL mine on the outskirts of Bellampalli, a town in Mancherial district, in the wee hours of May 30.

It is assumed that the tiger came out of its territory because of the inactivity in the coal mines and the dip in number of human beings wandering the streets.

Meanwhile, soon after receiving information about the tiger, animal trackers, Forest Department and police officials reached Srirampur and during inspection identified fresh pugmarks of the tiger.

When Express interacted with a few Forest Department officials, they said that they are taking all necessary steps to divert the tiger back to the forest area.

On the other hand, the forest authorities advised the farmers not to set up electric fences around their farmlands in the wake of the big cat’s movement. They appealed to the public not to provoke the animal and avoid confrontation with it.