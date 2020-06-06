Renowned gynaecologist passes away at 97 in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A former professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Kakatiya Medical College and Superintendent of Government Maternity Hospital Warangal, Dr T Padma left for her heavenly abode on Friday. She was 97. Dr Padma had a seven-decade long illustrious career.

She became a household name in Warangal for successfully treating infertility cases through oral medicines.

Medical ethics was at the core of her being. A thorough professional, she was a role model for innumerable medical students who went on to make their mark in the profession.

She is survived by two daughters, granddaughters and great grandchildren. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled her death and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.