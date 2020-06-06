Telangana Congress leader Katakam Mruthyunjayam joins BJP camp

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a major setback to the grand-old Congress party, former Karimnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) president Katakam Mruthyunjayam, along with his son and Ghambhiraopet sarpanch Sridhar and their followers, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

The Congress strongman and his followers joined the saffron party in the presence of State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former minister E Peddi Reddy, former MP G Vivek and former MLA B Shobha at Ghambhiraopet mandal.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar offered the party Kanduva to Mruthyunjyam, marking the latter’s entry into the saffron den.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay welcomed the decision of Mruthyunjyam and said that the latter was like a guru to him. Bandi also mentioned that the saffron party needs more leaders like him.