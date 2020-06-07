Adilabad awaits a push for adventure tourism

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adilabad has 12 of the State’s highest waterfalls in its interior forest areas which can prove helpful in providing employment opportunities to the locals if adventure tourism is promoted here. Though Adilabad is well-known for its rich tourism wealth, with Kuntala and Gayatri waterfalls, it still lacks a proper push in terms of better tourism landscape and a scope for tourism sports.

If the government and other departments work hand-in-hand to set up a Adventure Training Centre in the district, then it will definitely better the situation. According to sources, those belonging to the tribal communities, especially the unemployed youngsters, will be able to make the most out of this.

Though Adilabad has several adventure sports athletes, most of them suffer a lot due to lack of opportunities. It has to be mentioned here that the Tribal woman who won a gold medal in the second World Waterfall Rappelling World Cup belonged to Adilabad.

However, she is just one among many. The Adventure Club has also been working hard to provide better training to those persons with an interest in adventure sports. As part of this, the club has been providing training to several persons in Zip Cycling at the Mavala Urban Park in the district. Such enthusiasts are now seeking the help of ITDA to promote adventure tourism by establishing a Adventure Training Centre and thereby also provide employment opportunities to the youngsters.