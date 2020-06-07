Convene all-party meet on COVID-19: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the State government to convene an all-party meeting, to invite suggestions to tackle Covid-19 pandemic. He asked the government to consult experts from various fields to take adequate steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference through the video conference on Saturday, he said lakhs of tests had been conducted in the neighbouring States, but Telangana had been lagging behind in conducting the tests and only 25,000 tests have been conducted. “The State government has been giving incorrect numbers on tests and not following the guidelines of the High Court.

It is clear that the government is trying to misguide the issue of Madhusudan, a patient who underwent treatment for Covid-19 in Gandhi Hospital and died,” he said. Meanwhile, party State general secretary G Premender Reddy said, “Video conferences would be conducted across the districts from June 11 to 25, and, letters with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be distributed to around 30 lakh families from June 11 to 17.”