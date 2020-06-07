STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t own the farmhouse: KTR rubbishes Revanth’s allegations

It remains a fact that I don’t own the property as clarified by me earlier.

Published: 07th June 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 10:18 AM

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a probe into the allegations against IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s illegal farmhouse at Janwada, the latter denied the claims once again saying he does not own the property. 

Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy had filed a petition in the green court accusing Rama Rao of building a 1 lakh-sft farmhouse, along with a swimming pool, in violation of the GO 111.

He stated that the three-storey property was constructed inside the restricted zone of Janwada village in Shankarpally mandal, where residential development is not allowed within a 10-km radius of the full tank level of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar as per the GO 111.

Denying all of this once again, Rama Rao, who is also the TRS working president, termed the allegations as ‘personal vilification’ and declared that he would take ‘legal remedies’. “The NGT case filed against me by a Congressman is a deliberate personal vilification campaign based on utter false statements. It remains a fact that I don’t own the property as clarified by me earlier. I will seek appropriate legal remedies by exposing falsehood of allegations,” he tweeted. 

TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao NGT
