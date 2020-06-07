Farmers to get Rs 20,000 per dead cow; Telangana govt releases Rs 4 crore to fight Capripox

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Taking cognisance of a news report that Express published on June 6, regarding the unnatural death of cows at Ajjakollu village under Madanapuram on Friday, just a few days after they were administered medicines by veterinary officials, Dr V Laxma Reddy, the director of Animal Husbandry Department, responded to the issue on Saturday.

The official informed Express that the department has requested the district administration to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 per cattle, to the distressed farmers using disaster management funds. He also said that in the light of the spread of Capripox virus, the State government has directed the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Departments to conduct health camps in all areas across the state and has also released Rs 4 crore for the same.

Meanwhile, Dr M Kalyani, assistant director, Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Mahbubnagar, told Express that in the month of March a meeting was held with all veterinary doctors when the virus was first noticed and goatpox vaccine was made available by the VBRI, which was supplied to affected mandals through ADDL.