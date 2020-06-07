Telangana postpones SSC examinations yet again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sigh of relief to over five lakh panic-stricken students, the Telangana government on Saturday decided to postpone the SSC Class X examination altogether, which was earlier scheduled to be held from June 8.

The same day, the Telangana High Court directed the government not to conduct the examination in areas falling under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the city. But it gave the government a go-ahead to conduct the exams elsewhere in the State.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, speaking to Express, said the State government decided to postpone the SSC examination to avoid any confusion among students. “We have not yet decided as to when the exams will be conducted.

The decision on the schedule will be taken after a meeting with the Chief Minister soon,” she said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a meeting in this regard on Sunday. A total of 5,34,903 students have registered for the Class X examination this year. Exams of only three papers could be held as those scheduled from March 23 were postponed following directions from the Telangana High Court.