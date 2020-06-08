STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AR police officer injured as gun misfires in Nirmal

Published: 08th June 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:00 AM

Generally, the department will act seriously and take immediate action against the officials concerned even if just one bullet go missing.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a freak incident, an Armed Reserve (AR) head constable sustained a bullet injury after his  Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) gun misfired while he was cleaning it in Nirmal district on Sunday. The injured officer, identified as Shankar Goud, was immediately taken to the Nirmal Area Hospital for providing first aid and was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better medical attention. However, Shankar is in stable condition now.

According to police, the bullet pierced through the left side of the injured officer’s chest, by missing the heart, and it ejected from the armpit. It is learnt that during the time of the incident, Shankar was at the collector’s camp office, where he was recently deputed, cleaning the weapon.

Soon after hearing the huge noise of the fire, the officials who were present there rushed to the area from where it emerged, and saw an injured Shankar Goud. Meanwhile, after inspecting the spot, SP C Sheshidhar Raju visited the hospital and discussed about Shankar’s health condition with the doctors. He also said that the cops will inquire into the matter. Shankar Goud is a 1995 batch police constable, hailing from Khanapur mandal.

It has to be mentioned here that Goud’s case is not the first incident of this kind in the erstwhile district. Earlier this year, another AR cop also sustained a bullet injury after his gun accidentally went off while cleaning it, at Tiryani police station in Asifabad district. He died later.  In 2016, another AR constable, who worked at Mandamarri police station in Mancherial, had also died in a similar incident. This indicates the negligence of cops in taking precautionary measures while cleaning weapons.

