Eateries ready for business in Telangana, but owners sceptical about sales picking up

As hotels, cafes and restaurants will be open from Monday, many have come up with innovative ideas to ensure social distancing.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

A poster that reads ‘No mask, No tea’ is pasted at the entrance of a restruant as it gets ready to open up on Monday | RVK Rao

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As hotels, cafes and restaurants will be open from Monday, many have come up with innovative ideas to ensure social distancing.  Many Irani tea cafe owners in the city have decided to stop serving tea at the table. Zeeshan, one such cafe near Nanal Nagar, has done away with its waiter services. “Customers will not be given tea if they don’t wear a mask.

We have also placed a handwash facility outside the cafe. Besides, our baristas are serving tea with zero physical contact,” said Adil, the manager of the cafe. Mohammed Nabi, the owner of Chandani Cafe near Karwan, Ring Road of Hyderabad, said, “We are opening the cafe but I am doubtful about the sales. Although we are maintaining good hygiene, people would still be suspicious. I am dependent on my loyal customers”.

This apart, majority of the restaurant owners have decided not to open their table services. “To ensure social distancing of 3 meters, we have to reduce the number of tables from 30 to 10. This is a big loss. We will be providing home delivery. We are not confident about how the business would pick up. We are also facing a staff crunch,” said Praveen Reddy, a representative of the Telangana Hotels Association.

