Elderly, children not allowed in Telangana mosques as it opens doors amid pandemic

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government and mosque committees are looking at a pile of tasks as mosques are set to open its doors to devotees after a two-month lockdown, on Monday. Thousands of mosques in the State, including hundreds in Hyderabad, adopted certain rules in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, which otherwise go against the Sharia but have been deemed permissible by the Jamia Nizamia -- one of India’s oldest Islamic seminary.

Mosques and their surroundings have been disinfected, contactless hand sanitisers installed on the premises and prayer carpets done away with. Syed Ibrahim, Shujaiah of the Jama Masjid at Charminar, which is the first congregational mosque of Hyderabad, said, “We put up signs that say that those below the age of 10 and above 55 will not be allowed inside for prayers.

We removed the carpets, prohibited devotees from touching the Quran Shareef and asked those coming in to perform wazoo at home. We are only going to open the mosque five minutes prior to the prayers, and close five minutes after”. Ibrahim said extensive cleaning operations were taken up using detergents in the outer courtyard.

A few days ago, AIMIM’s Patthergatti corporator Syed Sohail Quadri, along with the GHMC officials, disinfected the Jama Masjid and several other mosques and temples, including the Mecca Masjid, in the area. “We have been urging those above 65 years not to visit mosques and also maintain social distance during prayers,” Quadri said. Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem said, “Social distancing norms have to be followed and we intimated all masjid committees to follow all norms”.