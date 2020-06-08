Gurdwaras across Telangana ready to reopen 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gurdwaras across Telangana, which would also open on Monday, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of worshippers on their premises. From putting up social distancing rules on notice boards to making the use of masks and hand sanitisers mandatory, the managements are ensuring that the government’s guidelines are followed.

Worshippers would be allowed to pray for a brief period. Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet president S Bhagender Singh and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad president S Baldev Singh Bagga said detailed SOPs would be laid out. Dos and don’ts would be put up by Prabhandak Committees.