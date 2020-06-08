No entry for devotees over 60, pregnant women at Vemulawada temple

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Authorities of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada said devotees over 65 years old, pregnant women and children would not be allowed for darshan. They also suspended all Arjitha Sevas and said devotees can pay for e-Seva.

M Ramakrishna Rao, who took charge as the temple’s in-charge executive officer, said devotees can visit between 6 am and 6 pm and would be allowed through the Kodea queue complex. Only one person can enter the sanctum sanctorum at a time for Seegra darshan, after which they should exit from the south-side door.

The devotees would not be allowed to take holy dips in the Dharmagundam and cannot stay back in the cottages, Ramakrishna Rao said. All devotees have to wear masks and maintain 6-ft social distance. Additionally, a disinfection spray tunnel is set up at the temple’s entrance and queue lines would be sanitised every two hours. Precautionary measures against Covid-19 would be announced from time to time and also projected on LED screens. The authorities decided to distribute 200 food packets every day.