Two drugs come to the rescue of patients

Low molecular weight heparin, methyl prednisolone help in reducing complications in Covid patients

Published: 09th June 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital staff at the help desk wearing safety gear, as citizens await COVID-19 tests. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Helping the doctors at the Gandhi Hospital to pull critical patients out of Covid related complications, are two drugs named-- ‘low molecular weight heparin’ and methyl prednisolone. These drugs are helping in reducing complications in Covid patients.

The ‘low molecular weight heparin’ is an anti-coagulation prophylaxis, which helps in reducing clotting in patients in ICU. “Covid patients admitted in the ICU are generally confined to the bed, which leaves them at a high risk of developing clots in the veins of their legs, which if dislodged could cause pulmonary embolism, stroke, myocardial infarction etc. So to prevent that, anticoagulant drug, ‘low molecular weight heparin’ is given as a prophylactic agent,” said Dr Khizer Hussain Junaidy, pharmacology resident, Gandhi Medical College.

The other drug being given is methyl prednisolone, which is a steroid that helps in reducing inflammation.”One of the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS-COV2 virus in the human body is to activate inflammatory mediators, and the resultant hyper-inflammation causes damage to the internal organs. To counter this anti-inflammatory steroid drugs like methyl prednisolone are being used,” he added.

These drugs are being given along with medication for existing co-morbidities by a team of specialists from various wings, informed Dr Raja Rao, Gandhi Hospital Medical Superintendent.

Apart from these, the hospital is using all the drugs recommended by WHO and ICMR as part of the worldwide solidarity trials to find treatment for Covid-19. These drugs are being given at random to patients irrespective of their condition, owing to the nature of the trial.

Doctors from the Gandhi Hospital, which is the designated Covid hospital has noted that all four interventions - remdesivir, interferon beta, lopinavir/ritonavir and plasma therapy, have had a positive response. These treatment protocols are in trial stage. “All these drugs are being used in different patients and we are seeing good outcomes,” said Dr Raja Rao.

‘Issue orders for re-opening of gyms’
Warangal: Warangal District Gym Owners Welfare Association members staged a protest, in Hanamkonda on Monday, and raised slogans -- ‘Save Fitness Industry and Save Trainers’. The gym owners urged the State government to issue orders for re-opening of the gyms.  All gyms have been shut since the lockdown came into force in the State. Trainers are worried about their livelihood and gym owners are worried that they would be evicted if they do not pay the rents any longer.G Kalpana Devi, who runs the Spring Ladies Gym said, ‘‘Most of the gym owners have established centres with the help of bank loans. With no business, we don’t even have the money to pay the EMI.’’

AR Head Constable tests positive
Mahbubnagar: An AR Head Constable working as escort in the convoy pilot vehicle of Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The Head Constable had developed fever 10 days ago and has been staying at his residence since then. He was tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, the results of which came positive on Monday. According to sources close to the Minister, there was no chance of Minister Niranjan Reddy contracting the virus, as the gunman had not come close to him. Rest of the gunmen who had travelled with the patient have been home quarantined.

