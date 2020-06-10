STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus protocol could snuff out action and intimate scenes from Telugu movies

Tollywood sources are pussyfooting around the issue, saying that at the moment they would shoot films that do not require intimate scenes, hugs or elaborate action sequences.

romance sex sexual couple

Image used for representational purpose only

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Curiosity is building over whether there would be hugs, intimate scenes and special songs in movies from now on as the Telangana government has permitted film and TV shootings provided that social distancing norms are a sine qua non.

The COVID-19 prevention guidelines, listed in an GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, apply not only to the crew but the cast as well. However, Tollywood sources are pussyfooting around the issue, saying that at the moment they would shoot films that do not require intimate scenes, hugs or elaborate action sequences that need physical contact. 

Telanagana government permits film, TV shootings

The GO — which prescribes guidelines for film/TV serial shootings that are held up due to the lockdown — states that all should comply with social distancing norms, whether it is the cast or the crew. The government asked the crew to maintain six feet social distance.

According to producer Tagore Madhu, at least for the time being directors would not go in for scenes that require actors to touch one another. The crew would sanitise the actors after every scene. "We are spending Rs 15 lakh per day on production. We can afford Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 for implementing the safety measures," Madhu said.

However, many other producers said action and intimate scenes would not be shot immediately. These would be shot on a later date.

Producers have to get selfdeclaration forms from the crew members that they would follow the guidelines. The cast, crew and other employees working on the set would have to disclose their history of aliments, if any, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disease, etc.

They would also have to mention if they suffered from any recent bouts of cough, sore throat or fever,. The State government permitted the post-production work of films, which have already been shot. Shooting for films/TV shows, which are halfway through but got stalled due to the lockdown, would be permitted. However, cinema halls and theatres would remain shut till further orders.

