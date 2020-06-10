Fishing sector to see boom after completion of irrigation projects: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While holding a review meeting with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said that there would be a lot of scope for fishing activities in the State after the construction of new irrigation projects. During the review meet, Rama Rao said that the State government would also distribute fish seedlings to fisherman for free.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that this would help the State attain growth in terms of fish production. He said, with the State government distributing sheep, the meat production would also improve in the ensuing years. There is a need to start processing units with the coordination of Industries and Animal Husbandry Departments, Rama Rao told the officials.

Meanwhile, KTR directed the officials to take necessary steps, on an experimental basis, for the growth of blue revolution in Sircilla district. With the distribution of cattle, Telangana is poised to witness a white revolution, he observed.

Meanwhile, he assured that the Industries Department would try to bring in investments to start food processing units, which would help create more number of jobs for youngsters.

What's more, Fisheries Dept ensured that 3 Lakh+ fishermen sustain their livelihoods by helping them harvest, ship, and retail fish in these tough times. Kudos to Minister Sri @YadavTalasani & Dept of Fisheries for this transformation under the leadership of CM Sri KCR 3/3 pic.twitter.com/VsiQCzmu6v — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 9, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani Srinivas said that they would create awareness among the public on schemes being implemented by his department. Srinivas Yadav also said that he would write to the MLAs on the schemes.

He said that the State would become surplus in meat and fish production soon. Errabelli said that his department would help construct ponds under NREGS, so that the new water bodies would provide jobs to youths.