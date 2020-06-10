STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government trying to spread corruption in agriculture sector: Nizamabad MP D Arvind

Arvind alleged that both ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were involved in corruption, in mining and irrigation sectors.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Accusing the TRS government of being steeped in corruption, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that KCR dispensation is now trying to spread its tentacles of corruption in agriculture sector.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Arvind said: "So far, KCR concentrated on mining and irrigation sectors. Now, he is even threatening the farmers and trying to take his corrupt practices into agriculture sector too."

Specifically targeting KTR and T Harish Rao, the BJP leader said: "Both the ministers were involved in corruption, in mining and irrigation sectors. They won’t be able to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes for long. They will exposed sooner than later."

Meanwhile Arvind said that it is his responsibility to expose corrupt people. In a veiled warning to TRS, he said, "Don’t try to provoke BJP. If you do, you will have to face consequences." Referring to three BJP corporators joining the ruling TRS party, he said: "It is not a loss for our party. In fact, people are now opposing thosee corporators."

Recalling how five out of six elected BJP members had joined TRS after municipal polls, but failed to create any damage to BJP, he said: "BJP emerged as the single largest party in Nizamabad."

Telangana government Dharmapuri Arvind BJP TRS
