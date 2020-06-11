STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Doctor-patient ratio awful, say Gandhi hospital medicos

PG doctors at Gandhi Hospital’s Covid ICU say patient care is severely compromised in the process.

Published: 11th June 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers

PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gandhi Hospital, at the peak of the outbreak last week when there about 1,700 active cases, had an abysmal doctor-to-patient ratio. There was just one doctor for two wards at the time which severely impacted patient care, allege junior doctors. The hospital has been understaffed not just in terms of doctors but also ward boys, nurses and other medical staff. Often doctors pushed patients on a wheelchair, shifted their beds and strung them to the oxygen cylinders. The situation is worse for those in the ICUs. 

The 65-bedded Gandhi Hospital increased its strength to 165 which is now being managed by doctors of General medicine, anaesthesiologists and pulmonologists.

“These three departments have 120 PG doctors altogether. Forty of them are writing their exams in the coming 10 days, so they are not on duty. Out of the remaining 80, only 40 are on duty on any given day because of the 50% quarantine rules to avoid indiscriminate exposure. Forty doctors work two shifts a day.

So only about 20 PG doctors have to manage the 150+ ICU patients,” said a junior doctor from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA). This mismatch has left critical care virtually non-existent, admit doctors. “We did not study for 11 years to kill patients. But we are so short-staffed that it becomes difficult to take care of a single patient. We barely have 10 minutes to spare for each patient,” added a Gynaecology PG doctor who has been performing surgeries on Covid-19 pregnant women. The staff shortage may have caused high mortality, say doctors.

“Supportive care is imperative because they are the ones who feed patients, take them to the toilet and give them medicines. Right now, the patient is all alone in the ICU because there every staffer has 10 jobs. Unless this is changed, mortality will rise,” a General medicine PG doctor said. Meanwhile, TJUDA decided to continue with the strike till  a positive decision on decentralisation is taken.

Warangal Rural not Covid-free

Warangal Rural district, which is a green zone with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak, recorded a positive case. Although the person who contracted the virus does not live in Warangal, his Aadhaar card identified him as a resident of Upparapalli village at Chennaraopet mandal. A medical representative, he has been residing at Amberpet in Hyderabad for five years. He visited his parents here two months ago

TS not testing enough, says BJP

Former BJP State president K Laxman and MLC N Ramchander Rao said they will submit a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the Covid issue in the State on June 12. Laxman said KCR is behaving like a dictator and that the State government was not testing enough people for the virus

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital Telangana covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp