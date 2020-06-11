STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC grants relief to KTR in farmhouse issue

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Green bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim stay on the order passed by the  National Green Tribunal, Chennai which had issued notice to him seeking explanation on the contentions raised by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. The Congress leader alleged that the Minister has constructed a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111. 

The bench also heard another petition filed by one Pradeep Reddy Badvelu, who claimed that he is the owner of subject property and that he is not made a party in the case. Prima Facie, the exercise of tribunal order is erroneous and is in violation of Section 14(3) and 19(1) of the NGT Act, 2010. At the first instance, the tribunal should have ascertained the cause of action of the dispute and then determine the date attached to the cause of action.

The construction was done in 2015 whereas the applicant Revanth Reddy had approached the tribunal on May 30 this year which is contrary to Section 14(3) of the NGT Act, which says that the cause of action should be within six months from the cause of action, after which no application shall be entertained, the bench observed while granting interim stay.

The bench comprising of Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice P Naveen Rao passed the interim order in the petitions filed by Rama Rao and Pradeep Reddy challenging the order passed by the NGT on June 5.
On June 5 this year, the tribunal while issuing notice to Rama Rao, has constituted a committee to inquire into allegations made against him. The bench issued notices to the respondents who included Revanth Reddy, State Chief Secretary and other authorities concerned to respond on the issue and adjourned the case hearing.

