HC pulls up Telangana government over discrepancy in bulletin 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare to provide an explanation on the discrepancy between the number of Covid-19 cases submitted in his report to the court and the numbers in the media bulletin.

The court questioned whether the government was downplaying the number of cases to the media in it’s daily bulletin. The judgement copy of the High Court, based on the hearing of a batch of PILs on Monday, pointed out that the number of positive Covid-19 cases as per a report submitted by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare was 239 on June 2.

However, the media bulletin released on June 2 reported 87 positive cases, and the one on June 3 just 127 cases. In another case, according to a report submitted by the Director, the number of positive cases in Pahadi Shareef area was 32, whereas in Azeez Nagar it was five. Both the areas fall under Ranga Reddy district. However, according to the media bulletin, Ranga Reddy had reported only seven positive cases.