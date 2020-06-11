STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR performs jala harathi at Bandanakal cheruvu

Lauding the efforts taken by KCR, which helped all reservoirs and tanks brim with water, KTR hails the former as Apara Bhagiratha

Published: 11th June 2020 10:12 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao performs pooja at Bandanakal cheruvu in Mustabad mandal of Sircilla district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao performed jala harathi at the Bandanakal cheruvu, in Mustabad mandal, where the Kaleshwaram water reached on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that all pending works pertaining to Kaleshwaram, Sita Rama lift irrigation projects would be expedited soon and this will help provide irrigation water to around 1.25 crore acres of farmland in the State.

With the completion of all the pending works, around 46,000 local tanks in the State would brim with water and help the farmers take up cultivation of at least two crops. Thanks to the efforts taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, almost all tanks and reservoirs brim with water even during peak summer, Rama Rao added. 

Referring to the woes of farmers, the MAUD Minister said the ryots have no reasons to worry as the State government has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the Rythu Bandhu benefits reach everyone. 
Lauding the efforts of KCR, Rama Rao hailed the TRS supremo as Apara Bhagiratha, who managed to keep all his promises and ensure 24/7 water supply to all parts of the State through lift irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram.

As a result, Sircilla has turned a water hub and the groundwater levels have gone up exponentially, he added. Meanwhile, the pink party second-in-command also mentioned that the works pertaining to the package 9 of Upper Manair Dam and its canals would be completed by ensuing October.

