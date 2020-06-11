Telangana issues GO to promote all Class X students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued a Government Order (GO) to promote all Class X students to the next class for the academic year 2019-2020 considering their internal assessment marks.

Soon after the government announced the promotion of SSC students, the schools uploaded internal assessment marks obtained by the students in the four assessment tests, on the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) website.

“The internal assessment marks data pertaining to all the candidates appearing for SSC examinations is readily available with DGE for the purpose of declaring Grade points,” the order read. The government permitted DGE, to declare all students of Class X appearing for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam, OSSC, and vocational courses, studying in all government, aided, and private-unaided schools under various managements as pass, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent marks to 100 per cent.