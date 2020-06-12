Four Telangana institutes make it to the list of NIRF’s top 100 in India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After University of Hyderabad (UoH) slipped in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020-21 on Wednesday, heart-warming news came its way on Thursday when the varsity found itself in the 15th position in the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was a double bonanza for the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) as it grabbed 17th rank in the NIRF list of Top-100 institutions. The institute had also found a place in the QS World University Rankings too this, for the first time.

However, only four institutes from Telangana managed to get a place in the list of Top-100 in university-wise category. When UoH was ranked sixth, IIT-H secured the 17th rank, Osmania University (OU) grabbed the 29th rank and International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) was ranked 78th.

Meanwhile, the St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad was ranked 73rd this year in the list of Top-100 in college category for the first time ever, making it the only college in TS to have achieved this. Speaking to Express, Professor BS Murthy, the director of IITH, said: “The hard work by each and every member of the institute paved the way for IITH to improve its ranking from 22 in the last year to 17 now and also retaine our engineering rank of eight (and the best among the second and third generation IITs). We will continue to deliver our best so that we can keep climbing this ladder.” The number of categories used to rank the institutions has increased from four to nine.

NIT-W improves its ranking

In the meantime, the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) improved its position in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking - 2020. The NITW bettered its position and grabbed the 19th rank in the engineering category. The institute has been consistently improving its performance for several years now. The ranks are decided after scrutinising each institute under various categories, as well as based on its overall performance. NITW was ranked 26th in the NIRF Rankings-2019.

Further, the overall rank of the institute also improved significantly from 61, in 2019, to 46, in 2020. In both the categories — engineering and overall — NITW maintained its legacy of excellence in teaching and learning by securing the highest score in the ‘Teaching-Learning’ parameter among all NITs in the country and even some of the IITs. This is evident from the details of the scores published by the MHRD.

Launched in the year 2015, the NIRF rankings assess objective criteria with factual data collected from third party sources as well as from the institutions themselves. The ranking uses the criteria to assess the performance of the Indian academic institutions in the higher education space. Meanwhile, the director of the institute, Prof NV Ramana Rao, congratulated the faculty, students, supporting staff and all the stake holders who contributed for this achievement.

St Francis College for Women, Hyderabad was ranked 73rd in the list of ‘Top 100 colleges in India’ according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday. The parameters for evaluation included teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and Peer Perception