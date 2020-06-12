Private Covid-19 tests may start soon in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, during an interactive session with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said, “As the pandemic is surging ahead, we will not be left with much choice but to engage with the private sector.

The CM has been mulling over this”. He added that the only reason the State was reluctant about private testing was the fear that private healthcare providers might cash in on the public’s fear psychosis. This had happened in the past too. “So we had taken a very calibrated approach. But this might be the right time to rethink our strategies,” he said.

Currently, samples collected from suspected patients are tested at nine government labs. However, there has been a growing public demand to allow tests at private facilities. Stating that the State has to co-exist with the current pandemic, he said, “I have been informed that we might not get Covid-19 vaccine in the next year.

Across the world, there are more than 100 companies that are in the race to find a vaccine. Among them, in Hyderabad, four such companies - Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, Shanta Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, are also in the race.” Rama Rao said Coronavirus had exposed how woefully ill-prepared the world was to handle such a pandemic. However, the crisis has brought several opportunities for the health sector and the State was competing to grab those opportunities.

Constable tests +ve

A constable of the Hyderabad city police tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The 34-year-old, who works under the West zone, started to show symptoms two days ago. He was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital and his family was quarantined. The constable lives at Nizampet. Officials advised some of his colleagues to quarantine themselves at home

Mild cases to be kept in coaches

Of the 5,000 train coaches that were converted into quarantine facilities for Covid-19 patients, Telangana requested the Railways Ministry for three to be stationed at Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Adilabad stations. These can be used to isolate mild cases that cannot be accommodated at the Covid-assigned centres. Also, these can be used in areas where the State has exhausted its facilities and needs to augment capacities for the isolation of cases

Firms with operations in Hyd get NASA licence

KTR said the three Indian firms, which received licences from NASA to manufacture ventilators for critical Covid patients last week, have operations in Hyderabad. “Absolutely a pleasure to see all three entities having operations in Hyd. #USIndia collaboration is vital to both nations’ strategic interest, growth [sic],” he tweeted. They are Alpha Design Technologies, Bharat Forge and Medha Servo Drives