COVID-19 to rob many children of their childhood: Activists

HYDERABAD: The current pandemic will push thousands of children into child labour and child marriage, claim activists. On World Day Against Child Labour (which is observed on June 12) several activists in the city claimed that as the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without any support, many families will be forced to push their children to work.

“Due to the Covid-19 crisis, many parents especially working in the informal sectors are at the risk of massive job loss. It is anticipated that these families will reel under major financial crisis. Under such a situation, it is likely that the children will be forced to work as well,” said Achyuta Rao, child rights activist.

“As schools are shut, students of government schools are not getting mid-day meals. Poor families will now have to struggle to provide food to their children, resulting in the boy child being pushed into labour and the girl child into marriage,” he said.

While speaking to the Express, an official from the State’s Child Protection Department, on the condition of anonymity, said that in the last two months, there have been more child marriages in the State than in complete last year.

As many as 87 child marriages were reported in Nagarkurnool, last year. However, in just last one month, around 24 child marriages have been reported.

The situation is similar in many other districts. “Due to Covid, as there are restrictions on the number of guests attending weddings, many are marrying off their daughters quietly,” the official said.

Another activist said this crisis will result in an increase in school dropouts. Activists claimed that as many migrant workers have left for their native villages in other States, it is anticipated that home-based enterprises, agricultural sector and employers in hazardous occupations will look for a cheaper option of labour, resulting in an increase in the number of child labourers.