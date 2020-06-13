Heavy rains lead to breach in Mallanna Sagar canal 

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: An open canal that takes water from Mallanna Sagar surge pool to Kondapochamma reservoir breached in the early hours of Friday following overnight rains that lashed the forest area of Kondapaka in Siddipet district.

While the canal, constructed to divert Godavari water from Mallanna Sagar surge pool to Kondapochamma project, was already in full flow, more water entered it after Thursday’s 9.6 cm of rainfall in the area.

This resulted in canal breach and the gushing waters surged towards the low lying areas in the vicinity of Mallanna Sagar project between 5.00 am and 9.00 am.

However, after being informed about the breach, the officials rushed to the spot and ensured that the necessary repair works were carried out in time to avoid any damage. The water flow was finally stopped at around 10.00 am.

Meanwhile, Mallanna Sagar Project Deputy Engineer S Venkateshwar Rao confirmed that more water flowed into the canal after heavy rainfall on Thursday night, resulting in canal breach.