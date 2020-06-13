STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heavy rains lead to breach in Mallanna Sagar canal 

This resulted in canal breach and the gushing waters surged towards the low lying areas in the vicinity of Mallanna Sagar project between 5.00 am and 9.00 am.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Repair work being taken up to fix the breach at an open canal that takes water from Mallanna Sagar surge pool to Kondapochamma reservoir on Friday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: An open canal that takes water from Mallanna Sagar surge pool to Kondapochamma reservoir breached in the early hours of Friday following overnight rains that lashed the forest area of Kondapaka in Siddipet district.  

While the canal, constructed to divert Godavari water from Mallanna Sagar surge pool to Kondapochamma project, was already in full flow, more water entered it after Thursday’s 9.6 cm of rainfall in the area.

This resulted in canal breach and the gushing waters surged towards the low lying areas in the vicinity of Mallanna Sagar project between 5.00 am and 9.00 am.

However, after being informed about the breach, the officials rushed to the spot and ensured that the necessary repair works were carried out in time to avoid any damage. The water flow was finally stopped at around 10.00 am. 

Meanwhile, Mallanna Sagar Project Deputy Engineer S Venkateshwar Rao confirmed that more water flowed into the canal after heavy rainfall on Thursday night, resulting in canal breach.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallanna Sagar Kondapochamma reservoir Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp