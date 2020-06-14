2BHK houses opened at Dignity Housing Colony

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Mallareddy inaugurated the Dignity Housing Colony at Erukula Nancharamma Nagar in Adarsh Nagar of LB Nagar on Saturday.

They handed over keys to 154 beneficiaries on the occasion. Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Chairman and LB Nagar MLA, D Sudheer Reddy, Yegge Mallesham, MLC and OSD Housing of GHMC, K Suresh Kumar were present on the occasion.

The colony consists of 288 dwelling units (DUs) built in two blocks on 1.34 acres of land. Block A has 216 DUs (24 houses x 9 floors) and Block B has 72 DUs (8 Houses x 9 floors). Each 2 BHK has 560 sft. The cost of each housing per unit is around Rs 7.90 lakh, cost of infrastructure is Rs 75,000. The total cost of the project is around Rs 24.91 crore.

Of the 288 houses, 154 houses were handed over. GHMC has provided infrastructure facilities like cement concrete roads, external water supply. The total number of shops provided in Block A are 12 while in Block B, there are six shops. There is cellar parking for two-wheelers and greenery. Nearby amenities include a primary health centre, school, and bus stop. The project has an underground drainage system, external electrification by TSSPDCL, five lifts and three rainwater harvesting pits.

Pocharam inaugurates double bedroom houses

Kamareddy: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated 40 newly constructed double bedroom houses at Bommadevunpally village under Narasullabad mandal of Banswada Assembly constituency on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the leader said that the Godavari water would reach Nizamsagar from Kondapochamma reservoir by end of July. The Speaker also said that the State government was taking all the necessary measures to ensure permanent supply of water from Mallanna Sagar reservoir to Kamareddy district from the year 2021.