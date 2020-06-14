Eatala Rajender will be sacked soon: A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy passed controversial comments against the Health Minister Eatala Rajender, here on Saturday. He said Eatala would be sacked from his post soon.

Expressing solidarity with the deeksha organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists, he criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and questioned why the ruling party MLA was shifted to a private corporate hospital after he tested positive. He asked the Chief Minister to provide ex gratia to the deceased journalist Manoj’s family.