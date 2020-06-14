Respect health workers, Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As more cases of doctors being assaulted come to the fore, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the citizens of Telangana to maintain law and order situation and respect health workers treating Covid-19 patients.

Owaisi in a video message said, “I appeal to the citizens of Hyderabad and Telangana to respect healthcare workers. If there are issues related to treatment, it should be voiced to the Superintendent of the hospital.”AIMIM, the party, in its Twitter page also tweeted, “Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to the attenders of Covid-19 patients to not take law into their own hands and respect healthcare workers. If there are complaints against the staff, they should be resolved through proper channels.”