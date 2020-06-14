Telangana sees 253 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State recorded 253 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,737. This is the highest single-day spike in cases in Telangana. Eight deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the total death toll in Telangana to 182.

The GHMC limits saw 179 new cases, the highest in the State. This was followed by Sangareddy with 24 new cases. Medchal and Rangareddy districts recorded 14 and 11 cases respectively.

Apart from these districts, 15 others, including Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, and Warangal Rural, reported cases on Saturday. These districts had very few to no cases until recently. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 2,203, with a slightly higher recovery rate of 2,352 patients.