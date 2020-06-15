STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers in Telangana's Warangal confused as no clarity over cropping pattern

With the onset of monsoon, farmers have started sowing seeds for Kharif season in their agricultural fields in erstwhile Warangal district.

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Forced to follow the government diktat on the new cropping pattern, farmers are worried as they point out that there exists no policy on paper by the government regarding the procurement of produce, especially cotton, and whether the farmers will receive the Minimum Support  Price (MSP) from the State government. 

With the onset of monsoon, farmers have started sowing seeds for Kharif season in their agricultural fields in erstwhile Warangal district. However, the elected representatives and district officials are yet to create awareness on the new farming system introduced by the government. The government aims to improve the income of farmers by creating a conducive environment, in which farmers would be able to fix the price of their produce. 

According to data accessed by the Express on cultivation of crops in Warangal Urban and Rural Districts from agriculture officials, proposed for Kharif season-2020, Telangana sona paddy should be cultivated in 1,10,000 acres, cotton in 2,20,000 acres, jowar on 500 acres, green gram in 1,500 acres, black gram in 1,000 acres, groundnut in 8,500 acres, and other crops in 310 acres.

The  officials concerned said cultivation of crops has increased compared to 2019,  paddy is being cultivated in 1,09,446 acres, cotton in 1,74,190 acres, green gram in 763 acres, black gram in 149 acres, and groundnut in 6,383 acres and other crops in 115 acres.

Farmers have been asked to give priority to fine variety paddy to earn profit. Speaking to Express,  a farmer T Ravinder Reddy from Dharmasagar mandal in Warangal Urban district, said every Kharif season, most of the farmers prefer cultivating of Telangana sona paddy crop.

However, the State government is suggesting specific crops for Kharif season now. "I have 7 acres of land, out of that, I use 5 acres for cultivating maize crop every year and the remaining two acres for sona paddy crop," he said.

He said the cultivation of maize requires very less investment, but cotton requires much more investment and it is an expensive affair. "We will cultivate the suggested crops because if we don’t than the amount given under Rythu Bandhu scheme may be cancelled. Let’s see if the government fulfils its promise on helping farmers earn profit by cultivating the suggested crops," Reddy said.

