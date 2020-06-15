MoS Home G Kishan Reddy launches robot to assist COVID-19 workers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, launched ‘GermiBAN’ — a robot that carries essentials products to frontline COVID-19 workers. The robot was developed by a Hyderabad-based company, namely AIC ALEAP of the WEHub.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that 'GermiBAN' was a device that kills surface and air microbes and could be used in isolation wards, quarantine centres, hospitals and public spaces.

Laxman writes to Union Health Minister

BJP leader K Laxman, on Sunday, wrote to Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, requesting him to bring Covid-19 under the Aarogyasri or Ayushman Bharath schemes and permit every hospital in the State to extend treatment as per the ICMR guidelines.

He requested the Minister to send in a high-level delegation with the power to take instantaneous decisions and accord instructions thereof to aid Telangana in its Covid fight.

He said that the State government has been negligent in following the advisory of the Central government. “The State government, for reasons inexplicable, has been callous in extending quality treatment to the patients, taking measures of containment, equipping hospitals with necessary capital,” he said.