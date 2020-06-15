NIA arrests key Maoist supporter in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Nalamasa Krishna, vice-president of Telangana Praja Front (TPF), for playing a key role in supporting and furthering the activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) party.

Krishna, who was recently released on bail, was undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Khammam. After questioning him for over three hours, the NIA arrested him. Earlier, the Jogulamba Gadwala district police registered a case against Bandari Maddileti, president of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), on similar charges.

Based on the incriminating documents seized from Maddileti's residence, the NIA registered a fresh case in 2019 and started investigating. It found that Krishna regularly visited the top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in the forests of Chhattisgarh. He was instrumental in directing TPF, TVV and others to take up various agitations in line with the party’s strategy, said the NIA.