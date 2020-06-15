STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana citizens urge politicians to avoid mass gatherings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Leaders continue to attend public programmes, be it marriages or inaugural ceremonies, along with scores of followers by flouting norms.

Published: 15th June 2020 08:05 AM

Nirmal SP C Shashidhar Raju distributes rice and other essentials to 50 Kolamguda tribal families in the district

Nirmal SP C Shashidhar Raju distributes rice and other essentials to 50 Kolamguda tribal families in the district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the Central and State governments have clearly stated that not more than 50 people should attend a marriage and not more than 20 people should attend a funeral, it seems as if the political leaders don’t give two hoots to any of this. 

Despite directions from the authorities concerned, the political leaders continue to attend public programmes, be it marriages, funerals or inaugural ceremonies, in style and that too along with scores of their followers, flouting all norms. Even the officials concerned, who were strict with lockdown norms, continue to turn a blind eye when it comes to political leaders. 

Meanwhile, the recent protest organised by the junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital has also sent chills down the spine of people. The citizens who have been reportedly concerned about the steps taken by the State government to battle COVID-19 are scared now after a few incidents came to the fore, one being a TRS MLA testing positive for the virus.

At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is going up on a daily basis and criticism continues to pour in against the fragile public healthcare system, the citizens have requested the politicians to behave more responsibly and maintain restraint as they inadvertently attract masses. 

Speaking to Express, M Santosh Kumar, a resident of Hanamkonda, said that IT  Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to visit Warangal on June 17 to inaugurate the Bhadrakali Bund and lay foundation to Oxygen Park and few other projects. We suggest that it is better if the Minister postpones the programme in the light of the current scenario. It is a well known fact that he is a charismatic leader and party cadre and public would throng the event in large numbers.

KTR to visit Warangal on Wednesday

WARANGAL: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to visit the district on June 17. He would attend a host of events including laying of foundation stone for 200 double bedroom houses in Wardhannapet

