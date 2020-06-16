Bandi Sanjay in custody, BJP men under house arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at the BJP State office at Nampally and at the residences of BJP leaders across the State on Monday, following a call to stage protest at the TS Transco office to waive off the electricity bills.

Large number of policemen were deployed to prevent the leaders from organising their protest at Vidyuth Soudha. The police arrested party chief Bandi Sanjay, along with a few other State level leaders , and shifted them to Abids Police Station.

The police also put under house arrest Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind at Banjara Hills, Goshamahal MLA T Rajasingh, MLC N Ramchander Rao at Tarnaka, former party president Dr K Laxman at Musheerabad and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao at his residence in Adilabad. Bandi alleged that the CM was acting like the owner of a private finance company.