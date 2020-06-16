Telangana fixes price cap on tests & treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major a relief to the people, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday announced that the Covid-19 testing and treatment at private medical facilities will now be under a price cap.

Accordingly, the RTPCR test for Covid will be capped at Rs 2,200. Tests will only be conducted on those with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). The Minister further explained that if a person tests positive, based on the severity of the infection, he or she will be directed for home isolation or institutional treatment.

While the government treatment continues to be free, in private medical facilities the treatment costs will be capped at Rs 4,000 per day in normal isolation ward. For treatment in ICU without ventilator, the price is capped at Rs 7,500 per day. For treatment in ICU with ventilator, the price will be Rs 9,000 per day. Over and above, anti-viral drug administration costs will be applicable, the minister said.

“Only those hospitals which have more than 500 beds have been roped in. They are about 35 such hospitals in the State. About 10 to 12 in the GHMC limits have already begun treatment,” he informed.

A GO, issued to this effect, also stated that these charges include monitoring and investigations, consultation, bed charges, meals but would not include the PPE and high-end drug costs. The GO will have to be displayed in the hospital for reference of patients.

The Minister also stated that the government is presently in a position to test 7,500 samples in a single day and these will be free of cost and will be bolstered by the private testing.

In terms of treatment as well, the Minister informed that there are 17,500 beds in the State which have the added facility of being equipped with oxygen and the additional support from private hospitals will improve the State’s handling of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) facility, which was started by the State government during lockdown, will be ready to offer services in two weeks time.

Elaborating on the pricing scheme, the Chief Secretary said that any private medical institution not following the guidelines will be penalised.

“Private testing is official from today. There must not be any marketing to create fear and induce people to tests and treatment. Else, there will be serious consequences. We have capped the charges because the current rates are outrageously high,” he said while adding that a helpline number will be introduced to lodge complains of overcharging along with a task force to monitor the same.

What is included

Investigations like CBC, Urine routine, HIV Spot, Anti HC, HBS Ag, Serum Ceratinine, USG, 2d ECHO, X- Ray, ECG

Basic dugs

Consultations

Bed charges

Meals

Procedures like rylestube insertion, urinary tract catheterisation

What is excluded

PPE kits

Interventional procedure like central line insertion, chemoport insertion, bronchscopic procedures, biopsies, ascitic/plueral tapping to be as per rack rate as on Dec 31, 2019

High-end drugs like immunoglobins, meropenem, parental nutrition, etc at MRP

High-end scans like CT Scan, MRI, PET scan as per rack rate on 31 Dec, 2019



Test and treatment centres

Here is the list of pvt hospitals and diagnostic facilities which are now allowed to test and treat Covid patients in the State

Biognosys Technologies - NRI Colony, Medchal, Malkajgiri

Tenet Diagnostics - Road No 3, Banjara Hills

AIG Hospitals - Mindspace Rd, Gachibowli

Cell Correct Diagnostics, Virinchi Hospitals - Road No 1, Banjara Hills

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences - Ministers Road, Secunderabad

MAPMYGENOME India Ltd - HUDA TEchno Enclave, Madhapur

LEPRA Society-Blue Peter Public Health and Research Centre, Cherlapally

Lucid Medical Diagnostics - Vasavi Nagar, Karkhana

Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals - Jubilee Hills

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre - Street No 19, Himayath Nagar

Vimta Labs Ltd - Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory - Bowenpally

Dr Remedies Labs Private Ltd - Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta

Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd - Medchal

American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences, Citizens Hospital - Serilingampally

Medcis Pathlabs I - Swathi Plaza, Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally

Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospital - Road No 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Department of Lab Medicine, Yashoda Hospital - Alexander Road, Secunderabad