Walk into UPHCs to find out if you are Covid positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government has decided to conduct 50,000 Covid tests on individuals at select Urban Primary Health Care Centres (UPHCs) across 30 constituencies in four districts. Anyone with or without Covid-19 symptoms can walk into these centres irrespective of proximity to containment zone. Anyone with influenza-like illnesses (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and primary contacts of Covid positive patients can get tested for Covid-19. “After taking the swab test, people can go back home and if the result comes positive, based on the severity of the symptoms they will be home isolated or taken to hospital,” said Medchal DMHO Dr Veeranjeyalu.

Earlier on Monday, Minister Eatala Rajender had announced that these tests were being done to understand the extent of spread of the virus. “Our focus is to create a robust medical infrastructure in GHMC to contain the spread. If need be we will increase the tests beyond 50,000. Even after this drive, pneumonia, and seasonal fevers will be surveyed in Hyderabad through Asha workers,” he said.

Where to get tested

Medchal district

UPHC Kukatpally

Area Hospital Medchal

Government Homeo College Raamanthapur

Rangareddy district

Kondapur Area Hospital

Ayurvedic Medical College Vengalrao (Opposite to ESI hospital)

Hyderabad district

Nature Cure Hospital

King Koti Hospital

Sarojini Hospital

Golconda Area Hospital

Fever Hospital