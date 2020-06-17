STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Social distancing goes for a toss at Sub-Registrar Office in Telangana's Warangal district

With the lockdown relaxed, real estate developers in the city have resumed the registration process of lands as non-locals now show interest in investing.

Published: 17th June 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 11:04 AM

People seen crowding outside the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Warangal (Urban) district

People seen crowding outside the Sub-Registrar’s Office in Warangal (Urban) district. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Physical distancing norms are given little or no attention in the Sub-Registrar Office in Warangal (Urban) district. Though many people visit the office every day, COVID-19 prevention norms are poorly practised here. 

Warangal being the second-largest city in Telangana after Hyderabad, both the State and Central governments are keen on developing it under various schemes, such as ‘Smart City Mission’ and ‘HRIDAY’. Many people, including non-locals, are now showing interest in investing in lands, particularly those along the national highway.

Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, real estate developers in the city have resumed the registration process of lands. The Registrar’s Office, therefore, sees a lot of visitors. Additionally, the office has also been undertaking a lot of marriage registrations lately, with weddings turning into low-key affairs.  

As per the State’s directions, physical distancing, masks and sanitisers are mandatory in all government offices. However, when Express visited the office, the visitors were seen crowding inside, with no care for physical distancing. 

Speaking to Express, the district’s registrar R Tulasi said, "We have displayed boards in the office with Covid-related instructions. The visitors are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. But they’re not following it. We are also disinfecting the premises."

