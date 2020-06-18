Ladakh standoff: 'Will stand by Centre', says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that the State government and people of Telangana would stand by the Central government in the present stand off situation with China.

He said there should not be any compromise on security of the country and the entire country should stand as one on the issue. The Chief Minister mentioned about the Indo-China skirmishes at the border while interacting with Prime Minister Modi during a video conference conducted by the latter from Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that whether it was China or any other country, if it interferes with the sovereignty of India, they should get a befitting reply.

"There is no need for anyone to politicise the security matters. This is the time when everyone should be united and speak in one voice," the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister. After Prime Minister Modi’s video conference began, the PM and all the CMs observed a two-minute silence and paid tributes to the soldiers martyred during the clash with China at the Ladakh border.