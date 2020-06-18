'Prepare for locust attack', says Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stressed the need to have a micro-level planning for the vulnerable villages on the border areas to contain the entry of locusts. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to be prepared to face any eventuality.

He held a meeting with officials of nine districts on the threat of locusts, at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday. The Collectors, SPs, Fire, Agriculture and Forest officials attended the meeting. He said an inventory should be created which would identify the human resources, material and equipment, available in the villages.