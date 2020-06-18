Salary issue: Village Revenue Officers urge Telangana government to repeal ordinance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Village Revenue Officers Welfare Association president Garike Upender Rao demanded that the State government immediately withdraw the ‘midnight Ordinance’ issued to defer the payment of salaries and pensions.

The association members said the High Court on Tuesday questioned the government on the pension issue. That’s why the government promulgated the Ordinance later at midnight, they said. They said that they would challenge the 'gag Ordinance' in the High Court.

The government should pay the full salaries and pensions from March, otherwise the government employees would start a ‘non-cooperation’ movement. Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao criticised the government for promulgating an ordinance to make special provision for the deferment of payments to its employees and demanded immediate withdrawal of the ordinance.