Five children drown in two separate incidents

WARANGAL / JANGAON: In a tragic incident, three teenagers belonging to Bheemaram in Warangal Urban district drowned in the Puttalamma reservoir on Thursday. They have been identified as Manvith, 11, D Mahesh Babu, 14, and M Vishnu Teja, 14.In another incident, two teenagers drowned in a pond at Gundala village in Jangaon district on Thursday. The deceased children have been identified as D Karthik, 12, and D Naga Chaitany, 13, who were siblings.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Issue ultimatum to Beijing to 'vacate' Galwan Valley territory, Punjab CM Amarinder urges Centre
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Don't allow Chinese investments in infra sector: Mamata at all-party meet on LAC face-off
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species
100 Days of Cuomo: Governor ends daily COVID-19 briefings
COVID-19: Malayali students stranded in Kyrgyzstan yet to receive help from Indian government