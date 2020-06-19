Five children drown in two separate incidents

By Express News Service

WARANGAL / JANGAON: In a tragic incident, three teenagers belonging to Bheemaram in Warangal Urban district drowned in the Puttalamma reservoir on Thursday. They have been identified as Manvith, 11, D Mahesh Babu, 14, and M Vishnu Teja, 14.In another incident, two teenagers drowned in a pond at Gundala village in Jangaon district on Thursday. The deceased children have been identified as D Karthik, 12, and D Naga Chaitany, 13, who were siblings.