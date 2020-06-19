Panel proposes museum honouring PV Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A museum-cum-memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao is likely to be established at PV Gnana Bhoomi on Necklace Road. A State government committee, that met under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member and TRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao on Thursday, decided to recommend the proposal to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Additionally, his native village PV Vangara and his birthplace Laknepally village will also be developed into tourist spots. The government has planned year-long programmes commemorating the former PM’s birth centenary, which falls on June 28. Keshava Rao said that they would visit former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s memorial in Rameswaram and construct PV’s memorial in a similar fashion.