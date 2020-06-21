STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirbhaya funds: Telangana not spending enough

Published: 21st June 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by an activist seeking details on Nirbhaya funds revealed that the Central government has released Rs 16.81 crore funds between 2015-16, however, the State government has spent only Rs 7.59 crore till March 2020.

The fund is intended for projects specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women in public places. The RTI was filed by an applicant Jalagam Sudheer. Expressing displeasure over less utilisation of Nirbhaya funds, Sudheer demanded that the State government should take action against the officials for laxity in spending the funds.

According to the RTI reply, the Centre released Rs 1,681.56 lakh between 2015-16 and 2019- 20 for maintenance of Sakhi centres. Out of that, the State government spent only Rs 759.29 lakh till March 2020.

The remaining funds are under the process of utilisation. Asked about the proposals sent by the State government for Nirbhaya funds, the RTI replied that the State did not submit any proposal for the funds. Sudheer was informed that the Nirbhaya funds were used only for the maintenance of Sakhi centres. The State government did not write any letters to the Centre for Nirbhaya funds.

Besides, Nirbhaya funds, the State government also received Rs 644.24 lakh under Swadhar scheme from 2016 to 2020 and Rs 202.79 lakh under Ujjawala. Ujjawala is intended for prevention of human trafficking, rescue, rehabilitation, and, reintegration of victims. Swadhar scheme helps women caught difficult circumstances and in need of institutional support for rehabilitation so that they could lead their life with dignity.

