Nizamabad RTC to expand cargo services

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a bid to increase the revenue at a time when the corporation is struggling to limp back to normalcy, the Nizamabad region of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to expand its parcel and cargo services.

According to the officials concerned, the cargo services will be provided in par with private courier agencies, from one bus station to another. The services will be available from 6am to 10pm. According to official sources, one conductor from each depot, with proper qualifications, have been appointed as the marketing executive (ME). Even though there are only six depots under the region, the authorities have appointed eight MEs, including two for regional activities.

The officials are also planning to commence interstate parcel services soon. When Express contacted a few regional officials, they said the RTC would provide quality services to all customers at a very low price. As of now, the RTC is sending SMS alerts to customers regarding their orders. However, we would soon launch tracking facility as well, they added.

As Nizamabad is one of the largest districts in the State, it has bus services to Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Nellore and even Tirupati. In the wake of this, the regional officials are preparing plans to yield good results from the plan. Speaking to Express, an RTC regional official said that the authorities are closely observing the functioning of the services to understand the hurdles. After observing it, they would arrange a separate network to better the services.