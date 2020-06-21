STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nizamabad RTC to expand cargo services

According to the officials concerned, the cargo services will be provided in par with private courier agencies, from one bus station to another.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  In a bid to increase the revenue at a time when the corporation is struggling to limp back to normalcy, the Nizamabad region of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to expand its parcel and cargo services.

According to the officials concerned, the cargo services will be provided in par with private courier agencies, from one bus station to another. The services will be available from 6am to 10pm. According to official sources, one conductor from each depot, with proper qualifications, have been appointed as the marketing executive (ME). Even though there are only six depots under the region, the authorities have appointed eight MEs, including two for regional activities.

The officials are also planning to commence interstate parcel services soon. When Express contacted a few regional officials, they said the RTC would provide quality services to all customers at a very low price. As of now, the RTC is sending SMS alerts to customers regarding their orders. However, we would soon launch tracking facility as well, they added.

As Nizamabad is one of the largest districts in the State, it has bus services to Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Nellore and even Tirupati. In the wake of this, the regional officials are preparing plans to yield good results from the plan. Speaking to Express, an RTC regional official said that the authorities are closely observing the functioning of the services to understand the hurdles. After observing it, they would arrange a separate network to better the services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamabad TSRTC
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp