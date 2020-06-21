STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi’s remarks will harm our forces: JP Nadda

BJP national chief alleges that CMs, even in Congress-ruled States, are angry over comments made by AICC chief.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders take a pledge during the Jansamvad Sabha (held online from New Delhi), at Nampally BJP State office, on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   BJP national president Jagath Prakash Nadda attacked AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that their comments on the Indo- Chinese conflict, are damaging the self-confidence of Armed Forces of the country. He was addressing the BJP Jansamvad Sabha, which was held online from New Delhi, marking the completion of one year of Narendra Modi’s second term.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to politicise Indo-China issue at Galwan valley. Nadda alleged that Chief Ministers, even in the Congress- ruled States, were angry over the comments made by the AICC chief and Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the issue of Covid- 19, Nadda highlighted that the testing capacity in the country had been increased from 1,500 to 1.5 lakh tests per day.

Participating in the virtual rally, Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy, alleged that Telangana is under the dictatorial rule of two families, that of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. G Kishan Reddy declared that BJP is the only alternative to the TRS in the State. He questioned the State government for not allowing private hospitals and labs in extending treating to Covid-19 patients for a long time even though the Centre had accorded permission.

He also asked why the State government was not allowing Railway employees and their families to get treated at the Central Government Hospital in Lalaguda, without referring them through Gandhi Hospital. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, MLC N Ramchander Rao, former State president Dr K Laxman, former ministers DK Aruna, Mothkupally Narsimhulu, former MPs G Vivek and AP Jithender Reddy participated in the virtual rally.

KCR dancing to the tunes of Owaisi: Bandi
Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said KCR had become a puppet in the hands of MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi. He said that the BJP would expose the corruption under TRS rule in the State. He added that Rao had turned Telangana from one with a surplus budget to a debt-ridden State. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers must be jailed for the financial mismanagement, he thundered.

The Karimnagar MP said, “Party cadre must be ready to face ‘lathis’ and get arrested fighting against the dictatorship of Chief Minister.” He criticised the TRS government for not taking any action against MIM leaders, though there were cases against them of attacking Dalit women physically. He alleged that the State government had completely failed in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. He demanded that the government implement the Centre-sponsored ‘Ayushman Bharat’ or include Covid treatment under Aarogyasri. Otherwise, it should extend free treatment to Covid- 19 patients in the State.

TAGS
Sonia Gandhi JP Nadda
