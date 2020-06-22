STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer unions seek minimum wages, MSP

The letter was sent by Sarampally Mallareddy, vice president of the All India Kisan Sabha; and Teegala Sagar, State general secretary of the Telangana Rythu Sangham.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Kisan Sabha and Telangana Rythu Sangham wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to stop the corporatisation of agriculture by the Centre and ensure food and health security, MSP, and minimum wages for farmers. “The Centre has neglected the genuine demands of farmers, who are the real creators of wealth.

The series of ordinances, government orders and finance packages are aimed at the corporatisation of agriculture, negating MSP for crops, affecting employment and minimum wages for agriculture workers," they wrote. The two bodies also listed various recommendations for the improvement of farmers' conditions.

