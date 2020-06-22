Social media platforms abuzz with calls to ban Chinese apps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu netizens are calling for a complete ban of several Chinese apps including Tik- Tok, UC Browser, ES File Explorer and so on, and opt for similar apps which are made in India.These requests also led to the circulation of fake news about a Central government order directing ban of such apps. The matter started when educationist Sonam Wangchuk, in a video, appealed to everyone to shun using Chinese products and opt for Indian alternatives.

Several others followed the suit on social media. Sudhir Ravulapalli, on Twitter said, “I wonder why should not we go with the campaign started by Wangchuk. The irony is that people are sending messages to ban the Chinese products through Chinese apps and phones. If you can afford, stop using these phones and buy new ones.”

Social media was abuzz with call for banning a list of Chinese apps including Vault Hide, Vigo Video, Weibo, We- Chat, ShareIT, UC News, UC Browser, XEnder, NEwsDog, PHotoWonder, APUS Browser, Virus Cleaner, MI Store, DU apps, Clean Master- Cheetah, QQ apps, Wonder Camera and others. In addition, a website, swadeshitech.in is making rounds, where it shows Indian alternatives to Chinese apps such as the ones mentioned above.

It works this way: one can search for a Chinese apps from a list, like Ali Express. Now, when the search button is clicked, the result throws similar e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, Myntra and so on. Several other options, based on categories are available for music, browsers, games, news and so on.