Wait may get longer for govt job aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when economic slowdown has adversely impacted employment in the private sector the wait for government jobs get longer. Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has delayed one exam and for rest of the exams, the notification is not yet out. “The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is at least reliable. Because the exams are scheduled more or less on time. But, it’s not the same with TSPSC. Here exams, the results and even notifications are unreliable,” said Sateesh Kumar, a Group II aspirant and a resident of Narayanguda, who quit his job in a multinational company to prepare for the exam in 2019.

Reliable sources from TSPSC said, “There is a chance of delay in service recruitment this year due to the prevailing pandemic. The department is still thinking about the protocol, using which, they can increase the number of exam centres to ensure social dist a n c i n g a m o n g t h e candidates.” According to the officials, if the exams are conducted there will be a new set of rules and guidelines. Meanwhile, aspirants are worried and having second thoughts on whether to continue their preparation for exams. It is after the State government decided to cut the salary of its employees.

Another Group II aspirant Mohan Raju (28) told the Express, “I left my job in an engineering firm to prepare for the services. But, now I am planning to find another private job after finishing my six-month coaching. Forced pay cuts by the government are a shocker. I don’t want to take a risk now, I would rather go for a job which gives me financial security.”