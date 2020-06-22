STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yoga the panacea for all diseases,can help defeat Covid-19: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the BJP State office in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan practices yoga on International Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: International Yoga Day was celebrated at the BJP State office in Hyderabad on Sunday. Addressing a gathering, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the whole world has been appreciating the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making yoga popular. He hoped that deadly diseases like Coronavirus would also disappear if people start doing yoga asanas regularly and added that the whole world was looking towards yoga to combat Covid-19.

Peetadhipathulu Sri Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya and Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamiji took part as chief guests and taught the participants various asanas. MLC N Ramchander Rao, former minister Vijaya Rama Rao, former MP Vivek, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and senior leaders Chintha Sambamurthy, G Premender Reddy and Mantri Srinivasulu took part in the programme.

Meanwhile, the BJP State unit has given a call to the party cadre to protest in front of the Primary Health Centre’s (PHC) and District Medical and Health Office’s (DMHO) across the State on Monday, demanding that the State implement the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ or extend the ‘Aarogyasri’ scheme to Covid-19 patients. Bandi Sanjay, along with MLC N Ramchander Rao and former ministers Vijaya Rama Rao and E Peddi Reddy would protest in front of the office of the Director of Health Services at Koti.

